[THINK ENGLISH] 삼성전자의 새로운 폴더블폰, 이달 출시

Samsung Electronics announced its newest foldable smartphones, which are supposed to be more durable and affordable. They will be going on sale on Aug. 27.

갤럭시Z 플립3. [삼성전자]

갤럭시Z 폴드3. [삼성전자]

Samsung Electronics announced its newest foldable smartphones, which are supposed to be more durable and affordable. They will be going on sale on Aug. 27.삼성전자가 더 단단하고 더 저렴한 최신 폴더블폰을 공개했다. 이 폰은 오는 8월 27일부터 시판에 들어간다.The releases, announced at a virtual Unpacked event on Wednesday, are crucial for the tech giant to shore up its premium user base as Apple continues to dominate the high-end smartphone market with its iPhones.애플이 아이폰으로 고가 스마트폰 시장에서 우위를 지속하고 있는 가운데 이뤄진 삼성전자의 지난 수요일 신제품 출시 발표는 프리미엄 이용자 기반을 강화하기 위해 중요하다.A major selling point of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are lower price tags. The Z Fold 3 starts from $1,799.99 compared to the Fold 2’s $1,999.99. The Z Flip 3 starts at $999.99 versus the Flip 2’s $1,380.갤럭시Z 폴드3와 갤럭시Z 플립3의 주요 장점은 낮아진 가격이다. Z폴드3 가격은 Z폴드2 1999.99달러보다 낮은 1799.99달러부터 시작된다. Z플립3은 플립2 1380달러보다 낮은 999.99달러부터다.The smartphone maker changed the devices' frames to make them less fragile, which turned off many potential buyers in the past. The Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are water resistant and capable of being immersed deeper than 1 meter (3.28 feet), according to the company.삼성전자는 기기 프레임의 내구성을 강화했다. 전작에서는 이 때문에 많은 잠재적 소비자들이 관심을 두지 않았다. Z폴드3와 Z플립3는 물이 잘 스며들지 않고 수심 1미터 이상 깊이에서도 견딜 수 있다고 한다.Another notable addition for the Z Fold 3 is the S Pen stylus. It will be sold separately for 55,000 won ($48) for the basic model and 121,000 won for a Bluetooth-enabled model called the S Pro.Z플립에서 이번에 추가된 눈에 띄는 기능은 S펜이다. 이 펜은 기본 모델의 경우 5만5000원(48달러), S프로라고 불리는 블루투스 가능 모델의 경우 12만1000원이다.For the clamshell-shaped Z Flip3, a big upgrade is in the size of its outside screen.조개껍질 모양의 Z플립3에 있어 획기적인 변화는 외부화면(커버 디스플레이) 사이즈가 커진 것이다.The external display is 1.9 inches compared to a 1.1 inch panel on the previous Z Flip. Many users complained that the basic information it displayed, like the time, notifications of text messages and system alerts, was too small to read. Its main display is 6.9 inch, the same as before.전작인 Z플립의 커버(외부) 디스플레이 패널은 1.1인치 크기였는데 이번 모델에서는 1.9인치다. 많은 이용자들이 커버 디스플레이에 나오는 시간이나 문자 알림, 시스템 경고 같은 기본 정보가 너무 작아서 읽기 힘들다고 불평했었다. 내부의 메인 디스플레이는 전작과 동일한 6.9인치다.The Z Fold 3 features a 7.6-inch main screen when unfolded with a 6.2 inch outer screen on par with its predecessor.Z폴드3은 전작과 마찬가지로 펼쳤을 때 7.6인치의 메인 화면과, 6.2인치 외부 화면을 특징으로 한다.For the main, unfolded display, Samsung has managed to hide a camera beneath the display to be used for selfies.삼성전자는 메인 화면을 펼쳤을 때 전면 카메라를 디스플레이 밑으로 숨기는 데 성공했다.Roh Tae-moon, head of Samsung's Mobile Communications Business, who presented the products during the online event, said a lot is on the line. “As a pioneer and industry leader in the foldable category, we’re proud to build on our legacy of innovation with the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3,” he said.노태문 삼성전자 모바일 커뮤니케이션 비즈니스 부문장은 온라인 행사에서 제품을 소개하면서 많은 기능이 들어있다며 “폴더블폰 분야의 개척자이자 리더로서 삼성전자는 Z폴드3과 Z플립3으로 혁신의 전통을 구축한 것이 자랑스럽다”고 말했다.“These devices equip consumers with technologies that unlock new ways to maximize and enjoy every moment with an ecosystem built on openness and innovation,” he added.그는 “이 기기들은 개방성과 혁신을 바탕으로 한 생태계와 함께 소비자들이 모든 순간을 극대화하고 즐길 수 있는 새로운 방법을 제시할 것”이라고 말했다.The phones go on sale on Aug. 27 in certain markets including Korea, the U.S. and Europe and later in other markets.이 폴더블폰들은 오는 8월 27일 한국, 미국, 유럽 등 일부 지역에서 판매를 시작하고 다른 지역에서는 순차적으로 출시될 예정이다.