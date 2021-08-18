[THINK ENGLISH] 코로나19 신규 확진자 2,223명 역대 최고

Korea’s daily Covid-19 cases soared past 2,200 for the first time since the pandemic began, and health authorities warned the worst is yet to come — telling people not to go on summer holiday.

수요일 경기도 수원시 경기대학교 기숙사에 설치된 생활치료센터에서 구급차들이 경증 코로나19 환자들을 운송하고 있다. 수요일 일일 신규 코로나19 확진자는 2,223명으로 역대 최고를 기록했다. [연합]

Korea’s daily Covid-19 cases soared past 2,200 for the first time since the pandemic began, and health authorities warned the worst is yet to come — telling people not to go on summer holiday.펜데믹이 시작된 이후 처음으로 코로나19 일일 신규 확진자가 2,200명대를 넘었다. 보건당국은 더 나쁜 상황이 올 것이라고 경고하면서 여름휴가 여행 자제를 요청했다."We are entering a new phase, a new crisis," Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said during a meeting on Covid-19 on Wednesday, urging the public to not go anywhere for the next few weeks.권덕철 보건복지부 장관은 수요일 코로나19 대책 회의에서 “우리는 새로운 위기 국면으로 진입하고 있다”며 국민들에게 다음 몇 주 동안에는 아무데도 가지 말아달라고 촉구했다."We sincerely ask you to stay at home and take a rest instead of traveling," Kwon said, promising a government-led "Stay at Home" campaign.권 장관은 정부 주도로 “집에 머물기” 캠페인을 펼치겠다며 “여행하지 말지 말고 집에 머물면서 휴식을 취하기를 간곡히 요청한다”고 말했다.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), the country’s new daily Covid-19 infections hit a record 2,223 on Wednesday. Of those, 2,145 were local. The previous record of 1,895 cases was set on July 28.질병관리청에 따르면, 수요일 코로나19 일일 신규 확진자는 2,223명으로 역대 최고이다. 이 가운데 2,145명은 국내 감염자다. 직전 최고 기록은 7월 28일 1,895명이다.Of Wednesday's local infections, 65.5 percent were in the greater capital area. Seoul posted 650 new cases, Gyeonggi 648 and Incheon 107.수요일 발생 국내 감염자의 65.5%는 수도권에서 발생했다. 서울에서 650명, 경기도에서 648명, 인천에서 107명 확진됐다.President Moon Jae-in expressed concern Wednesday, saying, “Korea remains relatively in a better situation than other countries, but if we fail to curb the current spread of infections, this could be a turning point for more confirmed cases.”문재인 대통령은 수요일 “한국은 다른 나라들보다 상대적으로 나은 상황이지만, 만약 감염 확산을 지금 막지 못하면, 더 많은 확진자들이 발생하는 전환점이 될 수 있다”며 우려를 표명했다.