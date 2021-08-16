"미국은 졌다" 46년만에 다시 등장한 사이공 함락 전문

■ 토머스 폴가의 비밀 전문(영어 원문)

「

This will be final message from Saigon station. It has been a long and hard fight and we have lost. This experience, unique in the history of the United States, does not signal necessarily the demise of the United States as a world power.



The severity of the defeat and the circumstances of it, however, would seem to call for a reassessment of the policies of niggardly half-measures which have characterized much of our participation here despite the commitment of manpower and resources, which were certainly generous. Those who fail to learn from history are forced to repeat it. Let us hope that we will not have another Vietnam experience and that we have learned our lesson.



Saigon signing off.



」