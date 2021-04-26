[전문] 유머·겸손 그리고 김기영…윤여정, 소감에 다 담았다

■

Where is Brad pitt. Finally nice to meet you. where were you while filmmaking in tulsa.



As you know I'm from korea. and actually my name is youn yuh-jung. Most of European people call me yuh-yuh, some of them call me you-jung. but tonight, you are all forgiven.



I'm living in the other part of the world. I just watch the television Oscar. just watching television like a television program. Me being here by my self. I can't not believe I'm here. Ok. let me pull myself together.



Thank you for the, tremendous thank you to the academy members who vote for me.



Thank you for the wonderful MINARI family. Steven (Yeun), (Lee) Isaac (Chung), (Han) Yeri, Noel (Kate Cho) and Alan (Kim). We became a familly. and, most of all. above all. Lee Isac jung. without him. I couldn't be here tonight. He was my captain. and he was my director. so thanks to you. tremendous thank to you.



And I like to thanks to… well, I don't believing in competition. How can I win over Glenn Close. I've been watching so many performance. so this is all the, all the nominees. five nominees we are the winner for the different movie, we play the different role. so we can't not compete each other.



The reason I am here tonight is because I am little bit luckier than you. Also because of American hospitality for Korean actor. I'm not sure, anyway thank you so much.



And. I'd like to thank you to my two boys. I would like to thank my two boys. Who make me go out and work. This is the result of mommy's hard work.



And I'd like to dedicate this all for my first director 김기영. who was very genius director. I made movie together with him first movie. I think he would be very happy he still alive.



Thank you very much tremendous thank you for everybody. thank you.



브래드 피트. 우리가 털사에서 영화 찍고 있을 동안 어디 있었어요. 드디어 만났네요.



전 한국에서 왔습니다. 이름은 윤여정이지만, 유럽인 대부분은 절 그냥 '여여' 라고 부르거나 '유정'이라고 부릅니다. 오늘 밤만큼은 모두 용서할게요.



전 세상의 반대편에 살면서 오스카를 그저 텔레비전의 프로그램으로 봐 왔습니다. 이렇게 제가 오게 되다니 믿을 수가 없네요. 고맙습니다. 잠시만 정신 좀 차릴게요.



저에게 표를 준 아카데미에 무척 큰 감사를 전합니다. 그리고 '미나리' 가족에게도 감사의 마음을 전합니다. 스티븐 연, 정이삭, 한예리, 노엘 그리고 앨런까지. 우리는 가족이 됐어요. 그리고 무엇보다 그 어떤 것보다정이삭 감독에게 감사합니다. 그가 없었다면 전 오늘 밤 여기 오지 못했을 겁니다. 그는 나의 캡틴이었고, 나의 감독이었습니다. 큰 감사를 전합니다.



그리고, 저는 경쟁을 믿지 않아요. 그의 연기를 모두 봤는데, 제가 어떻게 글랜 클로스를 이길 수 있겠어요. 그러니 모든 다섯 명의 후보들 모두가 각자의 영화와 각자의 역할에서의 승자입니다. 우리는 서로 경쟁한 것이 아닙니다.



제가 오늘 밤 여기 올 수 있었던 이유는 조금 더 운이 좋았을 뿐이죠. 혹은 한국인 배우에 대한 미국인들의 환대 덕분이거나요. 어찌 됐든 감사드립니다.



그리고 저를 열심히 일하도록 하는 제 두 아들에게도 감사하고 싶습니다. 이게 엄마가 열심히 일한 결과란다.



그리고 이 모든 영광을 저의 첫 감독이었던 천재적인 김기영 감독에게 돌리고 싶습니다. 그와 처음으로 영화를 만들었는데, 아마 지금까지 살아있었다면 몹시 기뻐했을 겁니다.



다시 한번 감사드립니다. 모두 고맙습니다.



