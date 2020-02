봉준호 "한국 화려해 보이지만 젊은이들은 절망에 빠져 있다"

아카데미 시상식 전 영국 일간지 가디언 인터뷰

가디언 "'기생충은 그냥 훌륭한 이야기가 아니다"

봉 감독 "영화적 매력 무엇이었는지 꼭 돌아볼 것"

“A lot of people say it’s a universal story because it’s about the gap between rich and poor, but I don’t think that’s all the answer,” he says. “I think this film has done so well because it appeals in a very cinematic way, as a film in itself. I really want to take time to look back at what that cinematic appeal was.”