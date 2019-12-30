본문 바로가기

Body

BTS V Sets Global Twitter Record on His Birthday

voomvoom 2019.12.30 13:49
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from Twitter @taeddyykim

Photo from Twitter @taeddyykim

 
BTS' V set a global record on Twitter for his birthday, once again confirming his international stardom.

December 30 might as well officially be deemed Taehyung Day!

 
Within an hour striking midnight commencing his birthday, hashtags related to the star dominated the Top 1 to 26 rankings of Twitter's Worldwide Trends.
 
 
He is the first and only K-pop idol among all others - including fellow BTS members - to have 3 different hashtags surpass 2 million retweets trending for his birthday. The 3 hashtags are the following: #HappyBirthdayTaehyung, #HappyVDay, and #HappyTaehyungDay.
 
 
 
 
Earlier this year, BTS V was named the the most streamed Korean soloist in 2019 on online audio distribution platform SoundCloud. It seems fans are adamant to maintain the singer's record-breaking status on all kinds of platforms!
 
By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

 
Related Articles:
BTS Becomes The Gods Of Mount Olympus in MMA 
Saudi Man Offered Oil to Marry BTS V's Sister
  
 
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡