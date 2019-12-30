BTS V Sets Global Twitter Record on His Birthday

December 30 might as well officially be deemed Taehyung Day!

BTS' V set a global record on Twitter for his birthday, once again confirming his international stardom.Within an hour striking midnight commencing his birthday, hashtags related to the star dominated the Top 1 to 26 rankings of Twitter's Worldwide Trends.He is the first and only K-pop idol among all others - including fellow BTS members - to have 3 different hashtags surpass 2 million retweets trending for his birthday. The 3 hashtags are the following: #HappyBirthdayTaehyung, #HappyVDay, and #HappyTaehyungDay.Earlier this year, BTS V was named the the most streamed Korean soloist in 2019 on online audio distribution platform SoundCloud. It seems fans are adamant to maintain the singer's record-breaking status on all kinds of platforms!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com