BTS Becomes The Gods Of Mount Olympus in MMA

voomvoom 2019.12.05 10:50
Photo from Youtube screenshot

Photo from Youtube screenshot

 
In the recent Melon Music Awards, the members of BTS appeared as various gods from the Greek and Roman mythology. Fans are excited to guess which gods each of the members represented, and what the stages meant. We analyzed the performance and will share the current most popular theories!

Their stages and performances contain surprising detail and historic accuracy!

 
GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

 
V appeared as Apollo, son of God. The 'circus of the sun' (Cirque du Soleil) performs on the stage with him strengthening this theory.
 
GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

 
Jin was Ares, the god of war. Others say he was Athena, goddess of war and war strategies, since he appeared on the Trojan Horse.
 
GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

 
Jimin represented Artemis, the goddess of hunting, who is related strongly with the moon.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
In the myths, Apollo and Artemis are twins, so it's interesting that V and Jimin had matching earrings just for this performance!  
 
GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

 
Suga is seen as either Hephaestus, the god of fire, or Hades, the god of the dead and the king of the underworld. Those who argue Hades is the more accurate guess point out the fire seems darker, and the underworld is often referred to as a 'prison' in the mythology.
 
GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

 
Jungkook was obviously Poseidon, god of the sea.
 
GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

 
J-hope was Zeus - sky. lightning, and thunder god.
 
He appeared with rays of light representing lighting. It seems as though he is controlling the lights during his choreography.
 
GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

 
Last but not least, RM was Dionysus, the god of winemaking and ecstasy.
 
The thyrsus was covered with ivy vines and leaves, with a pine cone on the top.
 
GIF from online community

GIF from online community

 
Their visuals are definitely worthy to be on Mount Olympus! 
 
Their symbols don't end here.
 
During the VCR of MMA, these 7 dots appeared. 
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
They look like the constellation Corona Borealis, which is associated with the myth of Princess Ariadne of Crete. In the mythology, she marries Dionysus, and the constellation represents the crown she wore on her wedding day. The crown has 7 jewels on it, and myth says Dionysus decorated the sky with this crown when Ariadne died, which became Corona Borealis.
 
Moreover, the Greek and Roman mythology show horses were given as wedding gifts.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Considering these backgrounds, the sudden appearance of horses on stage, and the camerawork moving as though a bride would walk through a wedding aisle, fans are suggesting this stage represented marriage between BTS and ARMY.
 
This would totally explain this year's BTS official merchandise including a ring, and Suga's frequent mentioning to leave our ring fingers bare! 
 
If you have any different or additional ideas on their stage, please share your comments! 
 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
