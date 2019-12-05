BTS Becomes The Gods Of Mount Olympus in MMA

Their stages and performances contain surprising detail and historic accuracy!

In the recent Melon Music Awards, the members of BTS appeared as various gods from the Greek and Roman mythology. Fans are excited to guess which gods each of the members represented, and what the stages meant. We analyzed the performance and will share the current most popular theories!V appeared as Apollo, son of God. The 'circus of the sun' (Cirque du Soleil) performs on the stage with him strengthening this theory.Jin was Ares, the god of war. Others say he was Athena, goddess of war and war strategies, since he appeared on the Trojan Horse.Jimin represented Artemis, the goddess of hunting, who is related strongly with the moon.In the myths, Apollo and Artemis are twins, so it's interesting that V and Jimin had matching earrings just for this performance!Suga is seen as either Hephaestus, the god of fire, or Hades, the god of the dead and the king of the underworld. Those who argue Hades is the more accurate guess point out the fire seems darker, and the underworld is often referred to as a 'prison' in the mythology.Jungkook was obviously Poseidon, god of the sea.J-hope was Zeus - sky. lightning, and thunder god.He appeared with rays of light representing lighting. It seems as though he is controlling the lights during his choreography.Last but not least, RM was Dionysus, the god of winemaking and ecstasy.The thyrsus was covered with ivy vines and leaves, with a pine cone on the top.Their visuals are definitely worthy to be on Mount Olympus!Their symbols don't end here.During the VCR of MMA, these 7 dots appeared.They look like the constellation Corona Borealis, which is associated with the myth of Princess Ariadne of Crete. In the mythology, she marries Dionysus, and the constellation represents the crown she wore on her wedding day. The crown has 7 jewels on it, and myth says Dionysus decorated the sky with this crown when Ariadne died, which became Corona Borealis.Moreover, the Greek and Roman mythology show horses were given as wedding gifts.Considering these backgrounds, the sudden appearance of horses on stage, and the camerawork moving as though a bride would walk through a wedding aisle, fans are suggesting this stage represented marriage between BTS and ARMY.This would totally explain this year's BTS official merchandise including a ring, and Suga's frequent mentioning to leave our ring fingers bare!If you have any different or additional ideas on their stage, please share your comments!