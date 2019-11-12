본문 바로가기

Body

BTS Ranks In International Top Charts After Unfair Results At PCAs

voomvoom 2019.11.12 17:32
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Recently ARMYs were outraged due to the unfair results of the E! People's Choice Awards

K-Diamonds show their gratitude towards I-Lovelies

 
The voting results showed BTS was in the far lead for all three nominated categories; 'The Music Video', 'The Concert Tour', and 'The Group'. They also had great success in their music tour, and international music charts.
 
Photo from Twitter screenshot

Photo from Twitter screenshot

Photo from Twitter screenshot

Photo from Twitter screenshot

Photo from Twitter screenshot

Photo from Twitter screenshot

 
However, all three categories were awarded to another candidate, causing anger between BTS fans.
 
They were especially outraged because the awards constantly used BTS for promotion, making ARMYs vote, but presented the awards with no relation to the polls.
 
International ARMYs are showing their anger by buying albums and raising BTS songs on top charts.
 
 
Albums Top Charts of US iTunes: 
 
Photo from Twitter screenshot

Photo from Twitter screenshot

 
Albums Top Charts of UK iTunes: 
 
Photo from Twitter screenshot

Photo from Twitter screenshot

Photo from Twitter screenshot

Photo from Twitter screenshot

 
Meanwhile, K-ARMYs trended these hashtags in Korea, showing their gratitude to I-ARMYs' hard work.
 
#1 is 'We know I-Lovelies hard work', showing the continuing love and support between Korean and international ARMY. 
 
Photo from Twitter screenshot

Photo from Twitter screenshot

 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
Related Article:
Saudi Man Offered Oil to Marry BTS V's Sister  
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡