본문 바로가기

Body

[BREAKING] BTS JUNGKOOK Under Police Investigation

voomvoom 2019.11.04 14:04
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from News1

Photo from News1

 
BTS Jungkook is currently under police investigation for causing a car accident.

BigHit Entertainment reveals their official position.

 
According to the police, the Yongsan Police Station in Seoul has booked him for violating the Road Traffic Act.
 
It has been revealed he crashed with a taxi at Yongsan on the 2nd of November.
 
The police are still looking into details.
 
BigHit Entertainment has uploaded their official position on the matter. 
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Hello.
 
This is BIGHIT Entertainment.
 
 
We deliver our position on BTS member Jungkook's car accident.
 
 
Since the police has not closed the case we cannot reveal all details but,
 
last week, Jungkook caused a minor collision with another vehicle while driving his car, due to his mistake.

 
 
Both the victim and Jungkook have no major injuries.
 
 
Jungkook acknowledged that he violated the Road Traffic Act immediately after the accident, and after carrying out handling the site and police statements through the due process, settled things amicably with the victim.
 
 
We apologize once more to the victim, and apologize to the fans for causing concern.
 
 
Thank you.
 
 
From BIGHIT Entertainment
 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
Related Article:
What Happens When BTS Sing About Their Hometowns

SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡