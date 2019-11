What Happens When BTS Sing About Their Hometowns

Their influence is unbelievable!

RM - Goyang city

Jimin, Jungkook - Busan

J-Hope - Gwangju

Suga - Daegu

In, a song in the album, the BTS members proudly present their hometowns through the lyrics.나 죽어도 말 못해I don't know what to sayI can't say even when I'm deadYou're telling me to live somewhere else for countless gold?ah no thanksIlsan. The place I want to be buried when I dieIt's the city of the flower, city of MonLafesta and Western Dom which were like my homeHugok academy village which raised me in my youth uhThe most harmonized place in the world uhNature and the city, building, and flower uhI prefer Lake Park to the Han RiverIt gives me a much warmer hug even though it's smallerWhen I feel like I'm losing myselfI find my worn-out self thereRemember your scent and everythingYou're my summer, autumn,winter and every springRM's love for Ilsan, in Goyang city, is clearly apparent in his lyrics.In 2018, as BTS rose to its worldwide famous status, Goyang city noticed his lyrics. and showed their love and gratitude too.This is a tweet from May 24th, 2018.Then this September, they prepared an event for RM's birthday.At Lake Park, which RM mentioned in his lyrics, they prepared a fountain show with, and the fountain lit up in purple for BTS.Hey sea of BusanSay la la la la laUnder the blue sky this sky lineSay la la la la laMen, raise your handsWomen, wave your hands tooCome to Ma CityCome to ma cityI hope you enjoy itKnow how to partyThe city that raised meYes babe babe This is my cityCity(Welcome to ma city)I ran for so longI ran again and again for so longYeah i'll be ridin and i'll be dyin'In ma city, cityMa city, ma city yeahThe Busan Tourism Organization prepared a Busan tourism guide for ARMYs, celebrating the BTS fanmeeting in Busan.Jimin's course started from his old school (which used to be Hoedong Elementary School, but is now gone and has changed to Hoedong Maru, an education experience center) to a famous restaurant and cafe. Jungkook's course also started from his old school and consisted of famous sites in Busan around the area.The tourism guides enabled ARMYs to both feel the hometown of the boys, while also enjoying famous places in Busan. In fact, the organization's Naver blog where the guides were introduced showed a great number of views compared to the average statistics.I'm Jeollanam-do Gwangju's babyEven if my footsteps wander offEvery day at the peak of Mudeung mountainMy life is hot, the heat of the southFight fire with fire No giving upI put in KIA and start the engine bounce like I'm crazyDevelop my dream as a singer with just danceNow I run on music and stage in realityYou all saw I poured passionI'm Gwangju Hoshik-ie All eight provinces of the country grovelIf you want to see me gather Seven o'clock's the timeEveryone call 062-518"Everyone call 062-518" is an extremely meaningful line, since '062' is the area phone number for Gwangju, and '518' symbolizes May 18th - the date of the Gwangju Uprising in 1980. Gwangju citizens protested against the martial law government, fighting for democracy. Many citizens were killed during the movement.When international fans visited Gwangju for thein Gwangju, ARMYs thought this experience to be particularly meaningful due to J-Hope's lyrics inInternational ARMYs visited the 5.18 Democratic Cemetery and expressed their condolences before the concert. They also visited the former Jeon-nam provincial government building in Dong-gu, Gwangju, which was their final destination of protest, to honor them.It is said they also toured Gwangju, visiting tourist spots, and learning dances at the dance academy J-Hope used to attend.Noticing the interests of international fans, the city of Gwangju has announced they are preparing to make a K=pop Star Road, which will have K-pop experience facilities, wall paintings, photo walls, etc.I was born and raised in DaeguIt's a little hard to give a blood transfusion My blood is blueThat guy talks of Daegu in every albumYou might think 'Isn't he bored?' ButI'm a D boy Yes I'm D boyHonestly speaking Daegu doesn't have much to be proud ofThe fact that I was born there is Daegu's pride wuhYes ah yesYou have to make them proud because there's nothing to be proud of, right?Ayo, They say I'm the most successful guy from DaeguLook closely now, that's what I'm going to hearI am Daegu's pride New era New windDaegu's past, present, and futureDaegu also noticed Suga's lyrics and prepared to build a themed road for Suga, though their plan was turned down by BigHit Entertainment was released in 2015 but is having great impacts on the cities introduced now as BTS becomes so famous worldwide.The pride that the members had for their hometowns has now flipped, and their hometowns are proud of them!