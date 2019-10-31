BREAKING: WONHO Leaves MONSTA X

Starship Entertainment gives their official announcement

Starship Entertainment announces through their official SNS that Wonho will be leaving Monsta X.Recently Wonho's personal life has caused commotion throughout the Internet.Starship announced they have decided to respect the opinion that Wonho does not want to cause damage to the group, therefore deciding his withdrawal.Meanwhile Monsta X will continue their schedules with the remaining 6 members.This is Starship Entertainment's official statement:Hello, this is Starship Entertainment.First of all, we would like to show our gratitude to the fans that give lots of love to Monsta X.After a long discussion with Monsta X member Wonho, we have decided for Wonho to leave Monsta X, respecting his opinion that he does not want to cause damage to the group with his personal problems. However, we will continue to take legal action towards malicious and distorted arguments on this issue.We apologize to the fans for this sudden announcement.Wonho will no longer be participating in schedules from today, and Monsta X's schedules will proceed with 6 members. We apologize for the inconvenience of the many people involved due to this team issue.Lastly we sincerely apologize for this disappointing announcement to fans that always cheer on and cherish Monsta X. We will show better music and performances with a more mature attitude.Thank you.More details to come.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com