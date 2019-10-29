SUGA Keeps His Promise To Put A Ring On ARMYs' Fingers

Yoongi, this is why I have kept my finger bare all these years!

Remember how Suga told us to keep our fourth finger bare since 2014?"Hi, I'm Suga Keep your fourth finger bare from today...^^""Keep your fourth finger bare... Because I'm going to propose."Suga has kept his words.Look at his hand during the BTS concert that was held in Seoul over the weekend.If you look closely, he has a ring on his ring finger.If you look even closer, you can see it is the BTS ARMY couple ring, the newly released merchandise.He is so sweet. ARMYs who have purchased the merchandise are happy and relieved that he 'kept his promise'.