JIMIN Ranks 1st Place In Idol Individual Brand Reputation 7 Months Straight

His record is unbreakable!

Jimin continues his record with 1st place in idol individual brand reputation.7 consecutive months as 1st place in the individual 100 brand reputation analysis shows how influential BTS and Jimin are.On the 27th, the Korean Brand Reputation Center revealed the result of analyzing big data of 1,135 idol individuals through the 26th of September to the 27th of October.Jimin proudly took 1st place with high marks in participation, media, and communication.Link analytics show 'cute'. 'happy'. 'thanks' most used, and the keywords 'birthday' and 'ARMY' were shown most.The analytics for positive ratio showed an extremely high result of 91.40%, an improvement from the 83.70% of last month.His extraordinary record of 10 consecutive months as the no.1 individual male idol seems unbreakable!Meanwhile, the ranking of individual brand reputation continues with Kang Daniel, Girls' Generation Taeyeon, and Mamamoo Hwasa in 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com