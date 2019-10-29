V Tells ARMY How To Go Home After The Concert

Taehyung worrying about his fans is so sweet and adorable

V was worried for ARMYs returning home late after the concert. His sweet thinking moves and amuses ARMYs at the same time.Everyone! It's really cold at dawn so when everything finishes.. the dark is dangerous, so stick togetherV has already been known for this cute thinking of his.This is a tweet from 2017:"Taehyung's mind is so special and funny'It's dark so be careful~' or 'Go home quickly~'He doesn't say these stuff but he said 'It's dark so stick together' LOLBut there's like 600 people here LOL"His hand motion for 'staying together' is so adorable too.Taehyung, how can nearly 100 thousand ARMYs huddle up together to go home? LOL.While his thinking is this adorable and cute, his visuals during the concert were absolutely charming and professional.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com