V Tells ARMY How To Go Home After The Concert

voomvoom 2019.10.29 13:09
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
V was worried for ARMYs returning home late after the concert. His sweet thinking moves and amuses ARMYs at the same time.

Taehyung worrying about his fans is so sweet and adorable

 
 
V: Everyone! It's really cold at dawn so when everything finishes.. the dark is dangerous, so stick together
 
V has already been known for this cute thinking of his.
 
This is a tweet from 2017: 
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
"Taehyung's mind is so special and funny
'It's dark so be careful~' or 'Go home quickly~'
He doesn't say these stuff but he said 'It's dark so stick together' LOL
But there's like 600 people here LOL"
 
GIF from online community

GIF from online community

 
His hand motion for 'staying together' is so adorable too.
 
Taehyung, how can nearly 100 thousand ARMYs huddle up together to go home? LOL.
 
While his thinking is this adorable and cute, his visuals during the concert were absolutely charming and professional.
 
GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
