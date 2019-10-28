BTS V Tries Out A New Sexy Black Look

Is this the same person as our cute Taehyung?

V in the final tour ofawes ARMY with his exceptional visuals.V has shown bright, colorful hairstyles for quite some time, but his hair was jet black for this stage, with matching black clothes to finish off the sexy look.The stage for his solowas mesmerizing, and the audience held their breath as V performed.The fur jacket perfects his black, luxurious, sexy look.ARMYs are still fangirl/boying over these visuals, and you can clearly see why.He looks like a character from a fantasy book come to life.Meanwhile, the final concert will take place on the 29th at Jamsil Olympic Stadium.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com