A Japanese ARMY's Amazing Story Moves K-Netizens

The story shows the best side of a worldwide fandom

During the BTS Speak Yourself concert in Shizuoka, Japan, a Japanese person committed fraud against a Korean fan, causing the K-ARMY to lose money.After seeing K-ARMY's story on Twitter, a Japanese fan offered to catch the person and get a refund for him/her via DM.On the day of the concert that was held in South Korea, the J-ARMY returned the money, and even had it changed to Korean currency!This unbelievable story has spread through the Internet, touching many netizens.Comments praise this lovely encounter, and include "A real-life" and "BTS brings the world to one."Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com