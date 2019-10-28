본문 바로가기

JIMIN's Concert VCR Shows Why He Is The Main Dancer Of BTS

voomvoom 2019.10.28 14:12
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Jimin's concert VCR proves why he was top of his high school dancing department.

His movements in the video are elegant and beautiful!

 
He is known to have entered Busan High School of Arts dancing department at the top of his class.
 
These GIFs might show you why: 
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
His movements are breathtaking, and the people who have seen the VCR agree his dancing is somewhat different from other idols, because of his experience in majoring modern dance.
 
 
Jimin doesn't just do the choreography - he adds expression and emotion.
 
This is why he is such a great dancer!
 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
