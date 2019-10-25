본문 바로가기

Body

PHOTOS: The Breathtaking Visuals of the BTS Bermuda Triangle

voomvoom 2019.10.25 15:06
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
The meaning of the Bermuda Triangle means something completely different in the world of K-pop fans.

I wouldn't mind getting lost in here!

 
In case you're not aware of the term, the Bermuda Triangle of an idol group consists of three members that are widely known for their extremely beautiful/handsome visuals.
 
Naturally, the Bermuda Triangle of BTS is especially popular and well known, and consists of the members:
 
Jin,
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
V,
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
and Jungkook. 
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
If you fall into these visuals, it's impossible to come out!
 
GIF from online community

GIF from online community

 
The three of them have slightly different looks and charms, but the same thing is that they're all deadly handsome!
 
Enjoy these pictures of the BTS Bermuda Triangle throughout the years. 
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

 
This part in DNA is totally intentional, right? The Bermuda Triangle has mysteriously taken my heart.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

GIF from online community

GIF from online community

 
See how they've grown so well?
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
Related Article:
ASTRO MOONBIN's Crazy Dance Moves Had Female Idols Shook 
 
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡