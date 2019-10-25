본문 바로가기

ASTRO MOONBIN's Crazy Dance Moves Had Female Idols Shook

voomvoom 2019.10.25 12:33
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
We don't often see male and female idols mingling on stage because they don't want to spark any dating rumors. But ASTRO's Moonbin seemed to give absolutely no care for such concerns when he aggressively approached these female idols. In fact, he painted himself so humorously that it was clear he wasn't actually trying to make moves on these girls.

These girls' jaws dropped when they saw him!

 
Girlfriend's SinB was the first victim. We can see her cringing when Moonbin suddenly prances towards her with what looks like (but frankly, what we wouldn't call) dance moves. 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Apparently, the friendship between Moonbin and SinB goes way back! This explains how she was able to so bluntly act repulsed by Moonbin without worrying whether she'd hurt his feelings. She was just joking around with her childhood friend!
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
The next female idol to notice Moonbin's shenanigans was Itzy's Chaeryeong. She was casually looking around until she spotted Moonbin....
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
...and her reaction was priceless!
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
We know that Moonbin normally looks like this on stage:
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
But we'd love to see more of him and his handsome Astro members breaking out of their idol personas once in a while!
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
