TWICE JIHYO Suffers From Excessive Hate Comments

JYP Entertainment acknowledges the seriousness and takes action

Jihyo is suffering from rash hate comments.On the 23rd of October, JYP Entertainment revealed that they registered a complaint on hate comments, and would not allow favorable arrangements whatsoever.They said "On certain online communities, the sincerity of hate comments towards Twice containing defamation, personal abuse, and sexual harassment was serious, and we filed a letter of complaint to the police on the 2nd of October."They added that they will take the strongest stance legally possible, since this is a problem that can seriously affect the artists' rights and mental fatigue.The situation has indeed been quite serious. These are just some of the examples of comments that are constantly posted on articles related to Jihyo.People can be so cruel sometimes.We hope Twice, and especially Jihyo is okay, and the people who left malicious comments are properly legally punished.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com