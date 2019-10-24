본문 바로가기

The Director of Good Will Hunting Mentions He Would Like To Work With BTS JIMIN

voomvoom 2019.10.24 11:16
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Gus Van Sant, the famous director mainly know for his movie Good Will Hunting, mentioned Jimin in his recent interview at i-D.

Will we soon be seeing Jiminie in Hollywood?

 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
It seems as if Jimin's worldwide charms have been acknowledged by this legendary director and photographer.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Maybe this photo is the sort of peaceful vibe Gus Van Sant felt.
 
We are waiting eagerly for more news on your work together! 
 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
