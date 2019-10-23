본문 바로가기

Body

JIMIN Visits the Gangnam BTS Pop-Up Store!

voomvoom 2019.10.23 17:18
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from BTS official Twitter(@BTS_twt)

Photo from BTS official Twitter(@BTS_twt)

 
Jimin excites fans with these photos he just uploaded on Twitter. 

If you're at Gangnam, why don't you visit the store and recreate Jimin's cute photos?

 
Photo from BTS official Twitter(@BTS_twt)

Photo from BTS official Twitter(@BTS_twt)

Photo from BTS official Twitter(@BTS_twt)

Photo from BTS official Twitter(@BTS_twt)

Photo from BTS official Twitter(@BTS_twt)

Photo from BTS official Twitter(@BTS_twt)

Photo from BTS official Twitter(@BTS_twt)

Photo from BTS official Twitter(@BTS_twt)

 
The pictures were taken at the Gangnam BTS pop-up store 'House of BTS'.
 
He really knows how to take just the right photos that will make ARMYs go crazy!
 
I bet all ARMYs will now be seen following these poses at this multi-experience space.
 
Meanwhile, the store will be open until January 5th, 2020. so if you're planning to go, hurry!
 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
Related Article:
BTS Pop-Up Store Opening Up In Gangnam!

SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡