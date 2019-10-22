Interviewee Reveals Truth About JUNGKOOK's Dating Scandal + Backlash Tattooist Faced

"It's a good thing she didn't kill herself," he said.

An exclusive interview covering the truth of BTS Jungkook's dating scandal was released on YTN's official YouTube channel earlier today. The interviewee, although his face and name remained undisclosed, claimed to be a close friend of the female tattooist "Mijoo" who was suspected as Jungkook's romantic interest.The interviewee first explained the real back story behind the CCTV photo that triggered the scandal: "We [Jungkook and tattooists] were introduced through an acquaintance. We had meals together and went out for drinks. Our personalities were compatible, so we got along well. And as a group, we went to the karaoke room that day - just hanging out comfortably, like you would with relatives. Then, this picture was uploaded, and fans [of BTS] made it a huge thing. There were other people there too but just this snapshot [with only Jungkook and Mijoo] was uploaded."He continued to debunk the misunderstandings that spread as a result of the photo. "People would connect dots that don't exist," he said. "If they [Jungkook and Mijoo] have the same watch or just watches of the same color, or they dyed their hair the same color, they'd take that as evidence of a relationship."The interviewee then pulled out his phone and showed the interviewer some screenshots of hate comments Mijoo had been receiving."She [Mijoo] didn't use to even drink that much. Now, she's almost become an alcoholic. It's really serious," the interviewee said."She received phone calls in the middle of the night," he elaborated. "Her phone would just ring all day, every day, for a month. She even got international calls. It's a good thing she didn't kill herself [going through that].""It's like they won't stop until somebody dies. I think they [hate comments] are bad enough to be considered a crime. If [victims] bottle up the pain and the suffocating feeling intensifies, they might just make the worst decision possible (suicide)."The interviewee pointed out that if BTS fans truly love the boys, they should stop with the hate comments because their behavior has done nothing but "reflect just as badly on BTS' reputation as on themselves.""It's a lose-lose situation," the interviewee said, as he concluded with expressing hopes that hate comments would be regulated and ceased for good.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com