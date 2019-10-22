본문 바로가기

Why This Photo of SEVENTEEN Started a Silly Online Debate

voomvoom 2019.10.22 10:39
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
This photo of Seventeen has been causing commotion in South Korean online communities. Why? Nobody could pin down exactly how many members are pictured.

How many people in this photo? 11 or 12 or 13?

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
If we take a look at the head count, there are 11 members:
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
On the other hand, there seem to be 12 hands present:
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
But according to Google as well as our common knowledge about the group, Seventeen has 13 members, no?
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Well, if you look very - extremely - closely, you will find that there are, in fact, 13 people in the photo. Because of their similar hair colors and the angle of the shot, overlapping individuals merged into forming one figure. 
 
Go back to the photo and try to spot all 13 people!
 
By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
