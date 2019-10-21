본문 바로가기

Body

An ARMY Asks V To Fix This One Thing

voomvoom 2019.10.21 17:10
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from Youtube screenshot(@Baby_V_V_)

Photo from Youtube screenshot(@Baby_V_V_)

 
An ARMY's conversation with V at a BTS fan signing event is going viral.

Taehyung's reaction is truly heartbreaking

 
GIF from online community

GIF from online community

 
ARMY: Taehyung, you're doing everything so well but I want you to fix just one thing.
 
GIF from online community

GIF from online community

 
V: What is it? Please tell me.
 
ARMY: My heart.


GIF from online community

GIF from online community

 
V: Ah please, Don't do that. ( o̴̶̷̥᷅⌓o̴̶̷᷄ ) 
 
His reaction is so adorable and cute.
 
But the worry and fright in his eyes as he asks what the problem with himself is is also heartbreaking at the same time.
 
GIF from online community

GIF from online community

 
Don't worry, V. Everything about you is perfect!
 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
Related Article:
TWICE Is Serious About Halloween

SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡