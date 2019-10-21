An ARMY Asks V To Fix This One Thing

Taehyung's reaction is truly heartbreaking

An ARMY's conversation with V at a BTS fan signing event is going viral.ARMY: Taehyung, you're doing everything so well but I want you to fix just one thing.V: What is it? Please tell me.ARMY:V: Ah please, Don't do that. ( o̴̶̷̥᷅⌓o̴̶̷᷄ )His reaction is so adorable and cute.But the worry and fright in his eyes as he asks what the problem with himself is is also heartbreaking at the same time.Don't worry, V. Everything about you is perfect!