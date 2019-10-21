본문 바로가기

Body

TWICE Is Serious About Halloween

voomvoom 2019.10.21 16:28
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from TWICE official Twitter(@JYPETWICE)

Photo from TWICE official Twitter(@JYPETWICE)

 
Do you guys remember TWICE's legendary Halloween costumes from last year?

Their costumes fail to disappoint us this year too

 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
This year, they win Halloween once more.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
TWICE members are DEAD serious about Halloween.
 
Nayeon - Old Boy


Old Boy. Photo from online community

Old Boy. Photo from online community

 
Nayeon chose Old Boy, which is a famous Korean movie.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Jeongyeon - Mad Hatter
 
Mad Hatter. Photo from online community

Mad Hatter. Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Jeongyeon still manages to look beautiful as the Mad Hatter. 
 
Momo - Boo


Boo. Photo from online community

Boo. Photo from online community

Boo. Photo from online community

Boo. Photo from online community

 
Momo was the adorable character Boo from Monsters Inc. Boo is known to be Momo's favorite character.
 
Sana - Mera
 
Mera. Photo from online community

Mera. Photo from online community

Mera. Photo from online community

Mera. Photo from online community

 
Sana looks like she just came out from the movie Aquaman.
 
Mera. Photo from online community

Mera. Photo from online community

 
She looks like a real-life mermaid. 
 
Jihyo - Miguel


Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Can you recognize Miguel from the Disney movie Coco?
 
Dahyun - Genie
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Dahyun killed it with the genie costume from Aladdin
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Just a casual GIF of the genie doing push-ups.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
OMG LOL. Look at the staff backing away and Dahyun, so calm and professional.
 
Chaeyoung - Edward Scissorhands


Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Tzuyu - Maleficent


Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Mina - angel
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Are you sure Mina dressed up? She looks like an angel with or without wings.
 
Mina's surprise appearance in the fanmeeting was especially touching to fans, knowing she overcame her fears to meet ONCE. 
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
We were all happy to see all members of TWICE back together again.
 
Along with Halloween, they celebrated their 4th year anniversary.
 
Congratulations, girls! We hope to see you for many more years to come.
 
Photo from TWICE official Twitter(@JYPETWICE)

Photo from TWICE official Twitter(@JYPETWICE)

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
Related Article:
V Picks Up What WENDY Lost

SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡