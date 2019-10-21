TWICE Is Serious About Halloween

Their costumes fail to disappoint us this year too

Do you guys remember TWICE's legendary Halloween costumes from last year?This year, they win Halloween once more.TWICE members are DEAD serious about Halloween.Nayeon chose, which is a famous Korean movie.Jeongyeon still manages to look beautiful as the Mad Hatter.Momo was the adorable character Boo from. Boo is known to be Momo's favorite character.Sana looks like she just came out from the movieShe looks like a real-life mermaid.Can you recognize Miguel from the Disney movieDahyun killed it with the genie costume fromJust a casual GIF of the genie doing push-ups.OMG LOL. Look at the staff backing away and Dahyun, so calm and professional.Are you sure Mina dressed up? She looks like an angel with or without wings.Mina's surprise appearance in the fanmeeting was especially touching to fans, knowing she overcame her fears to meet ONCE.We were all happy to see all members of TWICE back together again.Along with Halloween, they celebrated their 4th year anniversary.Congratulations, girls! We hope to see you for many more years to come.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com