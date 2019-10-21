V Picks Up What WENDY Lost

Their visuals make the story seem like a fairytale

Take a close look at Wendy's ears in this photo.Later on the same day, look at what V found on the stage.He shows it to Jimin, and eventually puts it back on the floor.Apparently V picked up Wendy's lost earring on the stage.This is a picture of Wendy looking sad because she can't find her earring. Disappointed Wendy looks so adorable.This cute story was later revealed on the Internet as ReVeluvs talked about Wendy losing her earring, and ARMYs talked about V picking one up. LOL.Meanwhile let's take a moment to admire this GIF of V picking up the earring. Comments go crazy because he looks like the prince in, picking up her glass shoe.V's visuals make everything he does look like something out of a fairytale.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com