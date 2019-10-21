본문 바로가기

V Picks Up What WENDY Lost

voomvoom 2019.10.21 10:36
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Take a close look at Wendy's ears in this photo.

Their visuals make the story seem like a fairytale

 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

  
Later on the same day, look at what V found on the stage.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
He shows it to Jimin, and eventually puts it back on the floor. 
 
Apparently V picked up Wendy's lost earring on the stage.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
This is a picture of Wendy looking sad because she can't find her earring. Disappointed Wendy looks so adorable.
 
This cute story was later revealed on the Internet as ReVeluvs talked about Wendy losing her earring, and ARMYs talked about V picking one up. LOL.
 
Meanwhile let's take a moment to admire this GIF of V picking up the earring. Comments go crazy because he looks like the prince in Cinderella, picking up her glass shoe.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
V's visuals make everything he does look like something out of a fairytale.
 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
