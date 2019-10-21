LOVELYZ KEI Reveals Her Secret Beauty Tips

Check out the products she uses for her fairy makeup step-by-step!

Kei: I don't actually get professional skin care, but I drink a real lot of milk, and I think the effect of white milk appears on my skin. And another thing I like as much as milk is pig hocks! It has a lot of collagen in it. If I eat taking a bite of pig hock, then a bite of milk, the next day my skin is resilient and my makeup looks good.

Kei: I like delicate, subtle pearl particles, so I prefer pearl products where the particles aren't so big. I heard this is called 'shimmer type.'

Kei: When doing makeup, I really think base makeup is important. The eyes, and the entire face looks better if the base is well done. Since the overall base is so important, I always do something called 'skin pack' before base makeup. Use any skin you can, to moisture (makeup cotton) and put it on your face for 10-15 minutes. The base makeup remains for a really long time after this.

Kei: Before, I really liked fruity makeup. But as I become older, I think it's pretty to emphasize natural beauty, so I'm into pure makeup these days. But my fruity beauty will not go away, so don't worry guys. :)

Kei: It has a very elegant and luxurious scent. If someone who has sprayed this perfume goes past, you will think 'Was that a flower, or a person?'

Kei: It's this.

(Like I said before,) I've changed my style to natural makeup, so these nude colors look pretty.

On the Youtube channel, Lovelyz' Kei was invited to show her applying her usual makeup on another person, while also giving personal beauty tips!She uses this foundation for the base color. The product has a slightly pink tone, which she says lights up the face.She also wets the sponge before applying the foundation, so it has moisture.She uses these two colors of the palette for eyeshadow.#1 is widely applied on the eyelid, while #2 is slightly added on top for shading.Kei says she uses an eyelash curler before using an eyeliner, because it is easier to get the shape of the line after the eyelashes are curled.For a more natural look, she didn't use an actual eyeliner, but replaced it with this eyeshadow. She draws the tail of the eye slightly down, for a gentle impression, using a thin brush.Kei: Since I draw my eyeliner very thinly, I make my eyelashes longer instead.She uses only the circled red color of this palette. The color is slightly applied inside the bottom middle part of the eye. She says it's a secret technique she uses everyday, and it creates a soft, dim atmosphere as though you have just been crying. The important thing is to make sure it's natural and she says to be careful not to put on too much - it might look like your eyes are bleeding!On special occasions, she doesn't stop with the calm eyeshadows she usually uses on a daily basis.She uses her finger to apply the eyeshadow on the middle of the closed eyelid. It has a moonlight-like shimmer, and Kei says this is how you get fairy makeup!The last step for the eyes is applying eyeshadow below the eyes to create a cuter atmosphere.The first Yves Saint Laurent eyeshadow used before is applied, with #Moonshadow for a finishing touch.Kei warns us not to apply the glitter excessively. since it will become unnatural.Instead of a blush, she uses this product that can also be used on both lips and cheeks. This product is watery, giving the cheeks a moisturized texture. It can prevent the disasters when we put on too much red blusher on our cheeks making us look like clowns!These two colors are used for the lips. More detail is given below in the Q&A section.The finishing touch is given with this lip gloss.Kissable lips are made using a brush to apply the lip gloss.Questions on Kei's beauty tips were previously taken via the Lovelyz' official Twitter account. Here are some of the questions answered by Kei throughout the video.Shimmer types are more easier to blend than matte types, so if you're unfamiliar with makeup, we recommend you to start with shimmer type eyeshadows!This is Kei's most recent favorite perfume.This product is used on the inside part of her lips, to create gradation.Thank you Kei, for revealing all these great beauty tips!Why don't you go and try out the same products she used and imitate Kei's signature fairy-look?Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com