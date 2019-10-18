본문 바로가기

Body

How JUNGKOOK Often Acts Like The Misfit Of BTS

voomvoom 2019.10.18 17:58
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
We know BTS members get along with one another just fine. So you may be asking, "what are you inferring from the title then?" 

When all the other members turn left, Jungkook swerves right

 
Here's the deal. Jungkook is quite a unique individual. So much that there are many times when he suddenly strays from the rest of the group, as if he's living in his own little world. And don't get us wrong - we think his eccentricity is absolutely adorable.
 
This is what we assume is going through Jungkook's head in those moments:
 

"Hyungs can perform, Kookie will cheese for da camera!" (‘-⌒Y)

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 

"Hyungs can pose for the camera, Kookie wants to do something else now!"  .·°(° >⌓<°)°·. 

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 

"Hyungs can have fun with that game, Kookie is going to do his own thing!" ┐(´д｀)┌

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 

"Hyungs can be sexy, Kookie will be cute!" ʕ·ᴥ·ʔ 

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 

"Hyungs can have a serious conversation, Kookie will fill his tummy!" ✧( ⁼̴̀ .̫ ⁼̴́ )✧

 

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
 

"Hyungs can focus on making content, Kookie will fill his tummy more!" (･∀･)

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
 
"Hyungs can pay for groceries, Kookie is still hungry!" ♪( ´▽｀) 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
But when hyungs ACTUALLY leave him behind...
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
....(´°̥̥̥̥̥̥̥̥ω°̥̥̥̥̥̥̥̥｀) "Kookie very sad."
 
 
We know his Bangtan hyungs would never really leave him behind though. They love and appreciate his wild, nonconforming ways. He may randomly wander off time to time, but he always finds his way back!
 
By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
