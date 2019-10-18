BTS Dominates Twitter 'Trending' in South Korea

Jin's vocal skills are noticed after his performance of 'Epiphany' at the SA concert

K-ARMYs have once again dominated Twitter's Korea trends with BTS!. Jin's solo in the albumreached #1 in the iTunes 'K-pop' and 'All Genres' charts in Saudi Arabia. It clearly shows the impact BTS' concert had on the country. Well done, guys!Jin is especially being noticed for his awesome vocals that he showed at the Saudi Arabia concert.His real name #KimSeokJin and #SilverVoiceSeokjin are also trending.Check out these videos that show why these hashtags are trending:really brings out Jin's beautiful voice and skillful vocals.We hope he sees the trending hashtags too so he can be proud of the well-deserved praise he is receiving from all around the world!Moreover, on the 12th - the day of the Saudi Arabia concert, #JIN_VOICE trended 9th in Saudi Arabia, while 'BTS' was the most used word on Snapchat.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com