ARMYs Notice A Cute Muscle On JIN's Face

The universe helps Jin's adorableness

A particular muscle on Jin's face is catching the attention of ARMYs.This cute feature is actually a malfunction of a facial muscle - the zygomaticus major muscle.Scientific research shows there is a genetic component to dimples, and that this adorable trait is the result of the dysfunction. It results in an indentation on one or both sides of the face when a person smiles.Jin's dimples are particularly symmetrical and distinctive, resulting in these cute moments.They become even more visible when he's eating.Maybe it's unconsciously one of the many reasons we love Eat-Jin!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com