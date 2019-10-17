본문 바로가기

Body

ARMYs Notice A Cute Muscle On JIN's Face

voomvoom 2019.10.17 17:36
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
A particular muscle on Jin's face is catching the attention of ARMYs.

The universe helps Jin's adorableness

 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
This cute feature is actually a malfunction of a facial muscle - the zygomaticus major muscle.
 
Photo from Connie Brennan

Photo from Connie Brennan

 
Scientific research shows there is a genetic component to dimples, and that this adorable trait is the result of the dysfunction. It results in an indentation on one or both sides of the face when a person smiles.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Jin's dimples are particularly symmetrical and distinctive, resulting in these cute moments.
 
They become even more visible when he's eating.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Maybe it's unconsciously one of the many reasons we love Eat-Jin!
 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
Related Article:
Why Being JIN's Masternim Is The Easiest Job

 
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡