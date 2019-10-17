본문 바로가기

Why Being JIN's Masternim Is The Easiest Job

voomvoom 2019.10.17 15:47
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
As mentioned in previous articles, 'masternim' refers to K-pop fans that take and upload high-quality photos of idols.

Come and see this incredible creature with no-filter at all

 
Usually masternims spend immense time selecting and editing photos to upload.
 
The reason BTS Jin is one of the easiest idols to be a masternim of is because:
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
His visuals don't need any editing!

 
This photo of Jin at the Saudi Arabia concert wows fans as the masternim reveals that it's the original photo - without any editing whatsoever!
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
How can these be raw photos that haven't been touched by Photoshop?
 
Even though all idols are handsome and beautiful, masternims usually have to photoshop their photos because of lighting, and because their cameras are so high-quality that the tiniest of pores can be seen.
 
This is why it's so amazing that Jin remains to look this perfect in the photos.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Actually, it may not be that much of a surprise considering this is what he looks like when he has just woken up in the morning, right?
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
His face doesn't just look like it's been photoshopped - it looks like it's been sculpted. 
 
It makes everyone dream to be able to see him up close in real life one day.
 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
