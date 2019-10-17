JEONG DONG HWAN Reveals Why He Agreed to Appear In HOTEL DEL LUNA (feat. IU)

There's a reason behind why IU is constantly praised by staff and fellow celebrities

I am going home now after a long talk with my manager while having dinner! I was really into those things lately - the meaning and meaninglessness of life, what I wait for as I live everyday, and sometimes I feel as though living is simply passing time by. It is a true relief that I was able to see your play during these times. The passage that the bundle Lucky carried around carried sand in it made me feel empty, sad, and scared. It was a sad piece that gave me the chills. Thank you. You were really fabulous today like always. My father is the best!! :)

The famous Korean actor Jeong Dong Hwan reveals the story of how he decided to make a special appearance in the tvN dramaBasically this famous and busy actor put aside everything on his schedule and heartily agreed to appear onas the supporting role of hotel manager. He says it was because he heard IU was going to be the main character.What's the story behind this swift decision?Jeong Dong Hwan and IU previously appeared together in the KBS drama, as father and daughter. This was IU's first time acting as the main character.Dong Hwan revealed that they are still in contact even thoughended in 2013, because IU frequently sent messages and gifts of gratitude during the holidays, leading to an ongoing relationship.He revealed a message sent by IU, after watching his show.The message says:His words show his affection and trust towards IU.The heartwarming story touched the audience, while once again proving why IU has such a great image among fellow celebrities.She truly cares for the people around her, even behind the camera. Their real relationship is very moving, which is probably why their touching interaction in the drama brought tears to many people too.