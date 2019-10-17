BLACKPINK ROSÉ Falls For This Idol At First Sight

Rose reveals her 'crush' to Hye Ri, and her reaction is priceless

Blackpink Rosé appeared in the most recent episode of Hyeri's Youtube channel.LOL Hyeri's facial expressionHyeri is known to tease Yura a lot ever since they were members together of the now disbanded group Girl's Day.I agree, Rosé!But apparently, Yura's close friend Hye Ri doesn't agree at all.LOLFans were excited to see the two girls hanging out and having fun.They were also amused by Rosé's cute reaction fangirling over Yura and Hyeri's realistic sister-like reaction.Currently the video is unavailable for unclear reasons.