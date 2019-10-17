본문 바로가기

BLACKPINK ROSÉ Falls For This Idol At First Sight

voomvoom 2019.10.17 13:11
Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

 
Blackpink Rosé appeared in the most recent episode of Hyeri's Youtube channel.

Rose reveals her 'crush' to Hye Ri, and her reaction is priceless

 
Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

 
'Finally meets with true love friend'
 
Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

 
Hye Ri: Why do you keep saying hello? ㅋㅋㅋ
 
Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

 
Rosé: Right before... I saw Yura unnie
 
Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

 
Rosé: I really fell for her...
 
Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

 
'Laughter coming from the stomach'
 
LOL Hyeri's facial expression 
 
Hyeri is known to tease Yura a lot ever since they were members together of the now disbanded group Girl's Day.
 
Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

 
Hye Ri: She's not pretty~~~ (She has a lot more to say but does not)
 
Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

 
Rosé: If I was a man I think I would fall in love with her at first sight
 
Photo from Yura's Instagram(@yura_936)

Photo from Yura's Instagram(@yura_936)

 
I agree, Rosé!
 
But apparently, Yura's close friend Hye Ri doesn't agree at all. 
 
Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

 
Hye Ri: Really???  (She cannot believe her ears)
 
Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

 
Rosé: She's so pretty...
 
Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

 
Hye Ri: You like that kind of style. right?
 
Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

 
Hye Ri: Kind of large, very distinct features of the ears, eyes, mouth, and nose
 
Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

 
Rosé: Her vibe was kind of... pure and innocent...?
 
Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

 
LOL
 
Fans were excited to see the two girls hanging out and having fun.
 
They were also amused by Rosé's cute reaction fangirling over Yura and Hyeri's realistic sister-like reaction.
 
Currently the video is unavailable for unclear reasons.
 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
