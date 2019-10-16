본문 바로가기

KANG DANIEL Is Chosen To Promote Rimowa's New Collection

voomvoom 2019.10.16 16:50
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
The premium luggage brand Rimowa has collabed with Kang Daniel to promote its new original collection. Photos and a video are to be sequentially released through Elle Korea.

Click and check out the released photos!

 
 
The sleek and elegant visual of Kang Daniel goes perfectly with Rimowa. They couldn't have chosen a better model!
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Through this collab, Rimowa introduces its two new colors: Marine and Scarlet.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Kang Daniel plus suits always equal perfection!
 
Look out for more photos to be released. 
 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
