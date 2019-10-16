KANG DANIEL Is Chosen To Promote Rimowa's New Collection

Click and check out the released photos!

The premium luggage brand Rimowa has collabed with Kang Daniel to promote its new original collection. Photos and a video are to be sequentially released through Elle Korea.The sleek and elegant visual of Kang Daniel goes perfectly with Rimowa. They couldn't have chosen a better model!Through this collab, Rimowa introduces its two new colors: Marine and Scarlet.Kang Daniel plus suits always equal perfection!Look out for more photos to be released.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com