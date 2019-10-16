Revealed: Produce X 101 Manipulated the Center Too

Who was the original center for the title song?

On the episode aired on the 15th of October, the MBC TV programenraged the fans of previous Mnet survival shows.The relevant episode revealed the manipulation and harsh conditions behind the Mnet survival show, particularly focusing onwhich is currently under investigation after the program was accused of vote-rigging.One particular problem that angers fans is the manipulation behind the selection of the center for the program's title song.Theseries is a TV survival program where 101 idol trainees come together and compete to debut. For each season, there is a title theme song that all 101 trainees sing and dance to.Becoming the center of this title song is an extremely huge issue, especially considering the fact that all four center trainees of the previous seasons have succeeded in debuting through the program.According to, the production crew suddenly changed the rules so that a particular trainee could become the center of's title song.The trainee that became the final center was Son Dongpyo, who debuted through the program and became a member of X1.Currently, netizens have come to the conclusion that the original center was probably Kim Sihoon, which can be inferred from parts of the show that showed how the center was picked. Kim Sihoon failed in debuting and is currently a trainee at Brand New Music.This is how the aired episode ofshowed how the center was picked:The situation the trainees revealed on, however, was slightly different.Meanwhile, the 'Produce X 101 Truth Investigation Committee' led by fans continue to demand the original data from CJ ENM. The truth has yet to be fully revealed.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com