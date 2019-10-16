BIGHIT Sues For JUNGKOOK's Privacy Violation and Defamation

The person responsible for starting the dating scandal has officially been served.

This Monday, BigHit Entertainment filed a lawsuit against the person responsible for disseminating photos of Jungkook and tattooist Lee Mijoo - the photos that set off the celebrity's first dating scandal.According to YTN Star, BigHit is suing for "invasion of privacy as well as defamation based on existing information and data protection laws." The lawsuit is targeted at the specific worker of the Karaoke Room deemed responsible for leaking CCTV footage of the BTS member.Tattoo artist Lee plans to sue the same individual.Last month, Jungkook sparked dating rumors when a CCTV image of a Jungkook-look-alike hugging a blonde female spread throughout the Net. Fans grew increasing suspicion when it was confirmed that the photo took place at a Karaoke Room in Geojaedo, where Jungkook had been vacationing at the time. As a response to such rumors, Jungkook's agency BigHit warned the public that they would take legal action against those responsible for spreading the "fake news."Jungkook recently returned to South Korea with the rest of BTS after performing for their 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' concert in Saudi Arabia.