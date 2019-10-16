본문 바로가기

PHOTOS: Times When V's Perfect Hands Were Captured On Camera

voomvoom 2019.10.16 11:27
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
V has a perfect handsome face, as we all know.

His face is not the only part of his body that is handsome!

 
However, there is another part of his body that also screams perfection: his hands.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
His lean and long fingers are what make his hands especially pretty.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Even his nails look perfect.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
This is a statue... right? 
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Every part of V is so perfect it almost seems unfair. Comments say "I bet even his intestines look good" and "God must have taken a lot of time and effort when making V". We feel you, guys.
 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
