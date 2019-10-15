본문 바로가기

This BTS Backup Dancer Debuted As An Idol And J-HOPE Recognized Him

voomvoom 2019.10.15 18:04
Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

 
Lee Know of JYP Entertainment's most recent boy group 'Stray Kids' already experienced the stage far before he became an idol himself. In fact, he wasn't on any stage - he was on stage performing with international K-pop sensation, BTS!

Did J-hope know one of his many backup dancers would become a rising K-pop star?

 
Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

 
In an interview a while back, Lee Know confessed that he didn't have plans to become a celebrity. He just wanted to become a professional dancer. 
 
But he started dreaming bigger as he watched BTS, performing as one of their backup dancers. 
 
Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

 
However, he thought it was too late for him to become an idol (he was 20 at the time). So he decided to continue pursuing dance and accompanied BTS on their Japan tour.
 
Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

 
But suddenly, he was contacted by JYP Entertainment which had rejected his audition 2 years back. So as soon as BTS' tour was over, he flew back to Korea and started training to become an idol.
 
Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

 
He successfully debuted as a member of K-pop boy group Stray Kids in 2017.
 
Photo from JYP Entertainment

Photo from JYP Entertainment

 
Recently, he spoke of his experience with BTS on a talk show. He also spilled the tea on an unintentional reunion with BTS member J-hope for the first time since his backup dancing days.
 
Talk show host: You worked as a backup dancer for a while, right?
Lee Know: Yup, I performed as a backup dancer for [their songs] 'Fire', 'Spring Day', and 'Not Today.' I even went on tour with them!
 
Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

 
Lee Know: Then, I debuted as a member of Stray Kids. And one day, I coincidentally ran into J-hope at a broadcasting studio.
 
Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

 
Lee Know: He looks at me and goes, "Aren't you Lee Know?"
 
Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

 
BTS uses an average of 80-90 backup dancers per performance. With that in consideration, it's extremely impressive that J-hope recognized Lee Know!
 
Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

 
Lee Know: It meant a lot to me. Thank you, J-hope!
 
Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

Photo/Screenshot from Online Community

 
Did Lee Know stand out among the other hundreds of backup dancers? Or does J-hope have incredible memory? Either way, this must have been a special moment for both of the stars!
 
By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
