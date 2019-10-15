본문 바로가기

BAEKHYUN's Actions on the Plane Touches Fans

voomvoom 2019.10.15 17:16
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
EXO member Baekhyun moves fans with a tweet written by someone who saw him on the plane.

The reason behind why 'white hair' trended in Korea

 
On the 13th of October, EXO went to Fukuoka for their concert EXO PLANET #5 EXplOration in Japan.
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
On the day of departure, fans were excited by his hair dyed white, which looks so good on him.
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Just before the plane's departure, this tweet was written by someone who had gotten on the same plane.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 

An EXO member that I don't know - with white hair and wearing a mask - was reading fan letters on Asiana Business class 1st carriage. I thought celebrities threw away those things without reading them. It's touching.

 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
This tweet has deeply moved EXO-Ls, because it proves Baekhyun reads his fan letters even though he must be really tired from his busy schedule. 
 
We all know EXO is famous for the love they give to their fans. This story shows how humble and loving Baekhyun is even though he's one of the top idols in Korea. Good for you, Baekhyun!
 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
