Korean Celebrities Commemorate SULLI on Instagram

Her friends and fellow celebrities cherish the memories of her

I love you.

It's not true.. Right?.... The internet.. the reporters are wrong, right? It's because I don't have a sense of reality right now, because I am on too much medication, I am the one who's strange right.. I am strange......

She was a pretty and bright child. It's difficult to put my feelings into any words. I wish the world could become a little kinder to everyone.

Everyone will remember your smile.

(I hope you do) What Jin-ri wants to do in the other world..

So beautiful.

Let's all be good people, not bad people.

I never guessed this would be our last photo together ㅠㅠㅠ I've become a bad older brother who sent you without saying goodbye, even when we said we would get through it together. I'm sorry and sorry again. Please don't be hurt anymore there. Do everything you want to do freely. I will always remember your beautiful self. Tonight is such a sad night.

I hoped it wasn't... That it was a false report... I had hoped... Rest in peace. I hope you're always happy there...

Dear Jin-ri (I hope you) don't hurt, don't suffer, be happy..

Rest in peace.

Another precious life has left our side... People who write hate comments - They are cowardly killers without a face -

I will pray that you will always be happy there. I feel so bad. Rest in peace.

These celebrities that were close to Sulli(Choi Jin-ri) uploaded posts in remembrance of her on their Instagram accounts.'Baby Sulli Sleep well I love you'Ahn Jaehyun's post, which clearly shows he is in shock, is worrying many fans. He was known to be close with Sulli especially after they filmed the movietogether.(former member of KARA)(former member of KARA)(former member of KARA)Goo Hara, who was also known to be a very close friend of Sulli uploaded these three photos of them together.She added the comment(former member of AOA)We hope the celebrities that were close to her are also taken good care of.May she rest in peace.Meanwhile SM artists are cancelling events and schedules due to this tragic incident.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com