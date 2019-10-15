본문 바로가기

PHOTOS: The Day Before K-pop Idol SULLI's Death

voomvoom 2019.10.15 13:15
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
A netizen uploaded a series of photos that she took of former F(x) member Sulli, the day before her death on October 14, 2019.

Her smile will be unforgettable.

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Sulli was posing for a commercial photo-shoot somewhere outdoors in Seoul, South Korea.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
It seemed to be just another ordinary day for the celebrity. 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
She was pictured smiling - beaming, in fact - as she passed by her fans.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Yesterday, Sulli was supposed to participate in JTBC's weekly talk show 'Night of Hate Comments' but pulled a no-show. Her manager failed to get in touch with her and thus, paid a visit to her house, where he discovered that she had passed away.
 
Rest in peace, Choi Jin-ri (Sulli's real name).
 
By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
The Last Photo That SULLI Took For The World
    
 
 
