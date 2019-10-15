ANNE-MARIE Notices THIS K-pop Idol!

She retweeted his cover of '2002'

On October 12th Anne-Marie retweeted a cover ofby a K-pop idol, causing fans to go wild.Who was this lucky idol?The answer is Lee Eunsang from X1, the boy group that debuted throughOn the Korean music & talk showLee Eunsang sang the songby Anne-Marie, whom he has mentioned he is a fan of many times before.His angelic voice matched the song beautifully. Check out the video below.This video was posted by Eunsang's fan on Twitter. Many fans mentioned to Anne-Marie in the comments, and they seem to have succeeded in catching her eye.Anne-Marie retweeted the video on her official account with many heart emojis.Congratulations Eunsang for being recognized by her! Your voice certainly deserves the recognition.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com