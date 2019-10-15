본문 바로가기

SM Entertainment Reveals Official Statement Concerning SULLI's Death

voomvoom 2019.10.15 09:45
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
S.M. Entertainment has revealed its official position on the recent death of the artist Sulli.

May she rest in peace

 
 
This is S.M. Entertainment.
We are sorry to tell you about the sad and regretful news.
Sulli has left our side.
We cannot believe this situation and just feel grief.
We beg you to refrain from spreading rumors or speculative articles for the members of the family who are grieving over this sudden tragedy.
We express our deepest condolences on the last journey of the deceased.
 
-
 
May she rest in peace.
 
 
Meanwhile, they have also revealed that the funeral will take place quietly in private, by her family's wishes.
 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
