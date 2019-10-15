SM Entertainment Reveals Official Statement Concerning SULLI's Death

May she rest in peace

S.M. Entertainment has revealed its official position on the recent death of the artist Sulli.This is S.M. Entertainment.We are sorry to tell you about the sad and regretful news.Sulli has left our side.We cannot believe this situation and just feel grief.We beg you to refrain from spreading rumors or speculative articles for the members of the family who are grieving over this sudden tragedy.We express our deepest condolences on the last journey of the deceased.May she rest in peace.Meanwhile, they have also revealed that the funeral will take place quietly in private, by her family's wishes.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com