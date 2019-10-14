본문 바로가기

BTS JUNGKOOK's Boyish New Look

voomvoom 2019.10.14 15:37
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
On the 13th, Jungkook uploaded several selfies of himself on BTS' official Twitter with the word "Cut".

Which hairstyle do you prefer: short or long?

 
 
The photos show Jungkook - back with short hair.
 
Photo from Twitter(@BTS_twt)

Photo from Twitter(@BTS_twt)

Photo from Twitter(@BTS_twt)

Photo from Twitter(@BTS_twt)

Photo from Twitter(@BTS_twt)

Photo from Twitter(@BTS_twt)

 
For the past 3 months, Jungkook stuck to a sexy. mature look with long curly hair.
 
Photo from Twitter(@HocusPocus_jk)

Photo from Twitter(@HocusPocus_jk)

 
Fans that prefer the cute boyish look with short hair are happily leaving delighted comments, while the fans who preferred the previous look are showing sadness. But both sides definitely agree that Jungkook looks good with any hair.
 
Meanwhile, BTS will be finishing their stadium tour on the upcoming 26th, 27th, and 29th, at Seoul Jamsil Olympic Stadium.
 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
