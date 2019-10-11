Fans Are Outraged As Rapper Cupcakke Mocks CHUNGHA On Twitter

She was criticized for openly dissing Chungha's name and her dancing

The rapper Cupcakke angers K-pop fans as her currently-deleted tweets mocking Chungha go viral on the Internet.On September 22nd, Cupcakke uploaded a video of Chungha with the words "THEY CAN NOT DANCE FOR S***" on her Twitter. "These the dances I do when I got to pee foh."Fans who saw her tweet were upset by her disrespectful attitude.After some fans complained about her first tweet, she further infuriated them by mocking Chungha's name and writing "Who? Chungha? Are you asking me do I chew gum???? I'm confused."Although these tweets have now been deleted, fans agree it was not OK to come after Chungha and mock her name publicly for no reason.Cupcakke had already previously been criticized for writing disrespectful tweets towards Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. She later explained through an Instagram Live that she wrote the tweets to gain attention for her announcement of retiring from the music business.