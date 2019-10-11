본문 바로가기

Body

How SUGA Ignores V And JUNGKOOK + Why They Can't Stop Bothering Him

voomvoom 2019.10.11 11:20
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
BTS Suga isn't a huge fan of raucous environments. He prefers serenity and stability, has a strict sense of personal space, and doesn't actively pursue physical intimacy. But the two youngest members of the group - V and Jungkook - can't seem to give him a break. They constantly pester the quiet rapper who clearly has no intention of engaging in their folly.

V and Jungkook seem to push Suga's patience sometimes. How does Suga deal with these situations?

 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
As a response, however, Suga developed a unique ability to tune out all the provocation. In fact, it seems like most of the time he literally doesn't notice the two boys who are squirming to gain his attention. In other words, he doesn't seem to give a sh**.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
There were multiple instances in which his not giving a sh** was apparent. He doesn't respond to any stimuli provided by the two younger members.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Everyone must remember THIS incident. 
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Maybe he doesn't have good peripheral vision?
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Maybe he suddenly goes blind when V or Jungkook approach him?
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
He may also be deaf.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Perhaps he's numb everywhere as well, from head.. 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
..to toe.
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
He might not give much of a sh**, but when push comes to shove, it looks like he really wants the two boys to stop with the physical affection, right??
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
WRONG! He totally, TOTALLY wants the two boys' "pestering", if not needs it. He tries to hide his joy and maintain his stoic facade by consciously ignoring their behavior. But behind the poker face is a happy hyung (translation: older brother) who very much appreciates the consistent attention the maknaes dedicate to him. 
 
Here's proof. Watch, as Suga tries to hide his smile from Jungkook's PDA:
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
Here's another one. When V is ACTUALLY mad at Suga (for being a bad teammate in a game) and stops pampering him the way he usually does, Suga crawls out of his shell to gain V's love back by reaching for his hand! Suga initiating physical contact to a BTS member that's not interested - that's a rare scene. 
 
I should point out, though, that the man still can't get himself to make eye contact in this moment!! But that's okay. Baby steps!
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
The best part in all of this is that Jungkook and V know exactly what they're doing. They know Suga too well and hence, are aware that the REAL way to get under Suga's skin is quite the contrary to badgering him:
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
So Suga can try to pretend like he doesn't notice V and Jungkook, so far as to acting like their attention annoys him. But V and Jungkook eventually bring his true feelings out. We know he loves them!
 
Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

 
By Jackie Park and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
Related Article:
5 Activities Only BTS V Could Do On Vacation
   
 
 
 
 
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡