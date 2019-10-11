본문 바로가기

Saudi Arabia Lights Up in Purple to Welcome BTS

voomvoom 2019.10.11 10:56
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 

Riyadh "purples" BTS too!

Saudi Arabia gives BTS a proper welcome!
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
The capital of Saudi Arabia Riyadh has turned purple just for BTS.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Many buildings in the city lit up in purple in preparation for their concert.
 
The trend of turning on purple lights on at famous landmarks to welcome BTS has become a trend after the New York Empire State Building.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
These are some additional photos of the purple welcomes in major cities that held BTS' concerts.
 
London - Wembley Stadium
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Paris - State de France Stadium
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Osaka - Expo City Redhorse Ferris Wheel
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Meanwhile BTS' Riyadh concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. AST on the 11th at the King Fahd International Stadium.
 
By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
