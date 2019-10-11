Saudi Arabia Lights Up in Purple to Welcome BTS

Riyadh "purples" BTS too!

Saudi Arabia gives BTS a proper welcome!The capital of Saudi Arabia Riyadh has turned purple just for BTS.Many buildings in the city lit up in purple in preparation for their concert.The trend of turning on purple lights on at famous landmarks to welcome BTS has become a trend after the New York Empire State Building.These are some additional photos of the purple welcomes in major cities that held BTS' concerts.Meanwhile BTS' Riyadh concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. AST on the 11th at the King Fahd International Stadium.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com