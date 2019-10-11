TAEYEON And IU Release Teasers For Their New Albums

My playlist will be GOLDEN this autumn

Taeyeon and IU are both coming back this Fall with a new album!Taeyeon is releasing her 2nd album as a solo on October 22nd. Her new albumwill contain 12 tracks includingandwhich have been revealed earlier.Yesterday, she posted the schedule for her comeback. A total of 8 teaser images, 9 highlight clips, and 2 music video teasers will be released starting from October 14th until the album release.She already revealed a black and white photo of herself with strong smoky eyeliner and dark lips. Is anyone else getting a Taylor Swift vibe here? I just can't wait to check out the MV!Meanwhile, IU also posted a photo teaser yesterday. The most noticeable thing in the picture is undoubtedly her bright blue hair. We've mostly seen IU in black or brown natural hair, so this new look is making the Internet go wild.This will be her 5th mini album,, and it will contain IU's beautiful voice and various charms.Who's album are you most excited for?